Henry Township Meeting Minutes from 11/22/22

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING

November 22,2022

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Absent: None

It was moved by Brumbaugh, seconded by Casey to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of November 8,2022 as presented. Roll call: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Casey seconded by Brumbaugh that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling: $ 209,178.86

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Other officials/guests present: JP Miklovic – The NBXpress, Ted Francisco II – Road Supt.

Old Business

2023 roads were discussed with the final list to be decided upon at the 12/13 meeting and forwarded to Wood Co. Eng.

New Business

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Casey to purchase replacement lights for snowplow trucks to provide improved and more consistent illumination during plow operations.

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Mr. North (report by F.O. Davis) – has received inquiry about solar field and barn from local residents. No action needed at this point on either item.

Mr. Francisco: Has been in contact with Kuhlman Concrete about stone at Quarry leftover from UPS construction.

Reported that a contractor from AEP will be setting poles along select twp. roads.

55.7 tons of salt has been hauled from Wood County Garage.

Mr. Davis: STAR Ohio account has been opened

Will confirm State Contract pricing with Ohio CAT

Is attending year end training on 12/8 in Columbus

Has completed conference and room reservations for winter conference.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

Matt Davis, Fiscal Officer