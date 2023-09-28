Henry Township Meeting Minutes Sept. 12, 2023

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING

September 12, 2023

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the

following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Absent: None

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Casey to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of August 22, 2023 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Brumbaugh, seconded by Casey to approve the Clerk’s Monthly Financial Report for

August 2023 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh that bills be approved for payment and checks issued

for expenses totaling $ 698,291.02

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Guests Present: Shane Johnson – Wood Co. Eng., Kyle Borstelman – Gerken Paving

Old Business

Discussion regarding remedy on Quarry Rd. – proposal from Gerken Paving will be reviewed

New Business

Estimate for repairs to Wingston Rd. from The Shelly Company was reviewed – the Board asked for a

quote from Morlock Paving for comparison – T. Francisco will contact.

F.O. Davis reported:

Fall WCTA meeting is 9/14/2023 at 5:30

It was moved by Casey, seconded by Wymer to approve the Rates and Amounts Resolution presented by

the Fiscal Officer. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer Nays: None. Motion Carried.

T. Francisco reported that UPS will have a soft opening of 1 shift starting 10/23/2023

C. North reported:

American Home Place confirmed sign dimensions

Was contacted regarding a culvert on Quarry Rd. west – referred contractor to Wood Co. Eng. office

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.