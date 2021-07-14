Henry Township Minutes

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES, REGULAR MEETING

June 22, 2021

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Absent: None.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Baltz to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of June 8, 2021 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Baltz seconded by Brumbaugh that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling: $ 125,007.08

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Other officials/guests present: none

Old Business

The board signed a letter requesting payment from Jonathan Haines for reimbursement for damage to Freyman Rd. in November 2020. Letter will be sent certified mail with payment in full by July 15, 2021 or matter would be forwarded to Wood County Prosecutor.

New Business

Mr. Brumbaugh asked if newly paved roads will be marked with a centerline. The Engineer’s office informed Mr. Baltz that the roads were not adequate width for this to be done.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Baltz to be included in the county pavement marking program and have Rudolph Rd. from Quarry Rd. to Jerry City Rd. marked.

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Mr. Davis reported to the board on his recent meeting with the risk management representative from OTARMA.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

Submited by Fiscal Officer, Matt Davis