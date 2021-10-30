Henry Township Minutes

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES

REGULAR MEETING

October 12, 2021

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Absent: None

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Baltz to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of September 28, 2021 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Brumbaugh, seconded by Baltz to approve the Clerk’s Monthly Financial Report for September 2021 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Baltz that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling $ 25,248.33

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Other Officials and Guests Present: Ted Francisco II – Road Supt., JP Miklovic – The NBXpress, C. North – Zoning Inspector

Old Business

The board agreed with the EMS Contract terms. Final motion is pending documentation on road trade paperwork for Quarry Rd. and decision on road trade of Mitchell road.

New Business

Brumbaugh reported about concerns from Greg Bils regarding road side/berm area along Oil Center Rd.

F.O. Davis reported that Wood Co. Eng. had concerns about the hourly rate for tractor charges. Maximum allowed would be $40/hour. The invoice will be adjusted and resubmitted.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Baltz to purchase a John Deere R310 mower for a net amount of $4983.21. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Francisco reported that he received a rough quote of $5000-6000 for leveling the dirt spoil at the SR 18 property. Francisco reported he was investigating a catch basin along Hammansburg Rd. – homeowner asked about lowering.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

Submitted by Matt Davis, Fiscal Officer