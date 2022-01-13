Henry Township Minutes 12/28/21

Here are the approved Henry Township minutes from 12/28/21 as provided by Fiscal Officer Matt Davis.



HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES

REGULAR MEETING

December 28, 2021

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Absent: None.

It was moved by Baltz seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of December 14, 2021 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Baltz that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling: $ 12,588.66

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Other officials/guests present: T. Francisco – Road Supt.

Old Business

Replacement snow plow blades are not in yet. Delivery anticipated 1st week of 2022.

New Business

Mr. Baltz expressed appreciation to the board for the experience of serving the township citizens.

Francisco reported on his meeting with ODOT and county reps regarding the guardrails along Oil Center Road. Maintenance and/or replacement is the responsibility of ODOT.

T. Francisco reported that he is researching steps that need to be completed to moved towards addressing the hotel property at I-75.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh to remove Mr. Baltz from all township checking and savings accounts and add James Casey.

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

Chairman

Fiscal Officer