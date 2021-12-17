Henry Township Minutes

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING

November 23, 2021

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Vice Chairman Brumbaugh with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Baltz, Brumbaugh. Absent: Wymer.

It was moved by Baltz seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of November 9, 2021 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Baltz seconded by Brumbaugh that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling: $ 9,677.01

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Other officials/guests present: Chris North – Zoning Inspector, Tony Swartz – Village Finance Director, Jim Casey -Trustee Elect

Old Business

It was moved by Baltz, seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the road maintenance agreement for Mitchell, Deweyville, and Belmore Roads with the Village of North Baltimore.

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Baltz, seconded by Brumbaugh the agreement with the Village if North Baltimore for Emergency Medical Services for the period of three (3) years. Cost to be based on 21.5% of net EMS expenses plus 21.5% of EMS capital expenditures.

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

New Business

North reported on inquires from appraisal companies and the Wood Co. Health Dept.

Casey presented options for relocation of electric service at SR 18 property.

Estimates for replacement of shop roof are being collected.

35 tons of salt has been picked up from Wood Co. Garage.

Road crew was commended on quality of mowing job.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

submitted by Matt Davis, Fiscal Officer