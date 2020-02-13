Henry Township Minutes

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING, January 28, 2020, minutes submitted by Fidcal Officer Matt Davis

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Absent: None.

It was moved by Baltz seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the minutes of the organizational meeting of January 14, 2020 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Baltz seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of January 14, 2020 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Baltz that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling: $ 6,990.06

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Old Business

List of Roads for 2020 season to obtain estimates from Wood Co. Eng.

Mitchell Rd – Needles Rd. to Hammansburg Rd. – leveling course

Oil Center Rd – Mitchell Rd. to Rudolph Rd. – leveling course

New Business

Concern was express by citizen about damage to their yard during snow removal. Trustees will investigate and respond accordingly.

Salt has been picked up from Wood County, mixed with stone, and loaded on trucks.

It was moved by Wymer and seconded by Baltz to approve the work agreement with the Wood County Engineer’s office. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Fiscal Officer distributed new credit cards, tax documents, and presented figures on state contract pricing on pick up trucks.

Trustees have reviewed JEDD draft documents and approve of language.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.