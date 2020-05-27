Henry Township Minutes

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING

April 28, 2020

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Absent: None.

It was moved by Baltz seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of March 10, 2020 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Baltz, seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the Clerk’s Monthly Financial Report for March 2020 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Baltz that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling $ 286,419.10

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Guests Present: Skip Baltz – Zoning Inspector, Ted Francisco – Road Supt.

Old Business

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Baltz to advertise for bid Oil Center Rd (Mitchell to Rudolph) and Mitchell Rd (Needles to Hammansburg). Bid opening 5/12/2020 at 5:30pm.

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

New Business

It was moved by Baltz, seconded by Wymer to hire Ted Francisco II as Road Superintendent effective 4/27/2020 at an hourly rate of $23.50/hour. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Fiscal Officer gave the board and update on the JEDD with the Village of North Baltimore. The Township legal council is making the requested edits, which will be presented to the Village for review.

Fiscal Officer reported that the Township audit is complete and has been made public.

Replacement tractors and mowers are in at the dealership. Delivery will be coordinated with Mr. Francisco.

Discussion occurred regarding widening roads. Initial plans are to widen Freyman Rd. between Rudolph Rd and the bridge east of Liberty Hi and also Hammansburg Rd. between Insley and Rudolph Rd.

Baltz presented checks for Haynes, Gibbs, and Casey zoning permits. Baltz also reported on the status of the Northpoint project

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Baltz to request Wood County forces chip/seal Jerry City Rd (Liberty Hi to Range Line) and Quarry Rd (Liberty Hi to Wingston). Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

Submitted by Matt Davis, Clerk/Fiscal Officer