Henry Township Minutes

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING

May 12, 2020

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Absent: None.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Baltz to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of April 28, 2020 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Baltz, seconded by Wymer to approve the Clerk’s Monthly Financial Report for April 2020 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Baltz that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling $ 51,433.22

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Guests Present: Skip Baltz – Zoning Inspector, Chris North – Zoning Inspector

Old Business

Opening of Road Bids:

Gerken Paving – $275,309.60

The Shelly Company – $295,743.00

New Business

Baltz reported:

The tile on Mitchell Rd. had been cleared and repaired

JMJ Bulldozing is planning on starting the widening of Freyman Rd. on 5/26/2020.

Road Crew is going to investigate, diagnose and repair tile on Hammansburg Rd.

Replacement tractors and mowers are set to be delivered on 5/13/2020.

It moved by Wymer, seconded by Baltz to award 2020 Resurfacing Project to Gerken Paving pending bid review by Wood County Engineer. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

F.O. Davis reported on the status of the JEDD with NB Village.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.