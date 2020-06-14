Henry Township Minutes

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING

May 26, 2020

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Absent: None.

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of May 12, 2020 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Baltz that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling $ 210,326.99

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Guests Present: Chris North – Zoning Inspector, JP Miklovic – The NBXpress, T. Francisco – Road Supt.

Old Business

Chip Seal Estimates from the Wood County Engineer’s office were reviewed.

New Business

Baltz presented information about a replacement Jet Rodder machine for clearing obstructed tile. T. Francisco will investigate further regarding items on State Terms Contract.

Hansons Aggregates donated stone for use on Cherry St.

Fiscal Officer reported that the JEDD noticed was published on 5/20/2020 with the hearing to be held on 6/23/2020.

Fiscal Officer reported that KNG Energy inquired about Wingston R. right-of-way.

North presented checks for Dominique zoning permit.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh to hire Mitchell Clark as a part time summer employee to assist with maintenance projects around the township. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Baltz abstained. Motion carried.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

Submitted by Matt Davis, Fiscal Officer