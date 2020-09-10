Henry Township Minutes

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES

REGULAR MEETING

August 25, 2020

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Absent: None.

It was moved by Baltz seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of August 11, 2020 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Wymer that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling $ 348,530.14

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Guests Present: Chris North – Zoning Inspector

Old Business

Discussion was held regarding nuisance properties around the township – no action but they are more prevalent.

New Business

Culvert pipe at Wingston and Thrush roads has been replaced

North presented a check from Northpoint for zoning permits for the remaining buildings planned so far.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh to make the following appropriation changes:

$56,486.37 from 4901-930-930 to 4901-760-370

$40,000.00 from 4901-930-930 to 4901-760-740

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz,Brumbaugh,Wymer Nays: None. Motion Carried.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

Submitted by Matt Davis, Fiscal Officer

