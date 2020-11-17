Henry Township Minutes

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES – REGULAR MEETING

October 27, 2020

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Baltz, Wymer. Absent: Brumbaugh.

It was moved by Baltz seconded by Wymer to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of October 13, 2020 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Baltz seconded by Wymer that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling $ 60,253.81

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Guests Present: Chris North – Zoning Inspector, Ruth Babel-Smith (candidate for Wood Co. Sheriff), T. Francisco – Road Supt.

Old Business

Morlock Paving is repairing Quarry Rd. (damage from truck traffic) – Road Crew is planning on berming on 10/28.

New Business

Fiscal Officer confirmed that the rate per meeting for Zoning Commission and ZBA is $30.

North reported that KFI Surveying inquired about the parcel behind the old hotel.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion



Matt Davis, Fiscal Officer