Henry Township Minutes

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES,

REGULAR MEETING, February 23, 2021

 

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call:  Present:  Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer.  Absent:  None.

 

It was moved by Baltz seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of February 9, 2021  as presented.   Roll call:  Ayes:  Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer.  Nays:  None.

Motion carried.

 

It was moved by Baltz seconded by Brumbaugh that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling:  $  7,923.88   

Roll call:  Ayes:  Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer.  Nays:  None.  Motion Carried.

 

Other officials/guests present: Chris North – Zoning Inspector, Ted Francisco II – Road Supt.

 

Old Business

 

None

 

New Business

 

Wymer reported on a call from a concerned citizen about snow piled at the corner of Hammansburg and Mitchell Roads – road crew addressed the issue.

 

North reported in the following zoning items:

Ernsberger building, Kessler zoning permit for house, American Model Homes wants to re-zone parcel.

 

F.O. gave a status update on JEDD and reported on status of road estimates.

 

It moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the 2021 Permanent Appropriations as presented by the Fiscal Officer.  Roll call:  Ayes:  Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer.  Nays:  None.  Motion Carried.

 

 

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

Submitted by Matt Davis, Henry Township Fiscal Officer

