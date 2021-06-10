Henry Township Minutes

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES, REGULAR MEETING, May 25, 2021

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Absent: None.

It was moved by Baltz seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of May 11, 2021 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Baltz that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling: $ 7,976.22

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Other officials/guests present: JP Miklovic (The NBXpress), Rex Huffman (Wood Co. Port Authority)

Old Business

Chip/Seal contract with Wards Construction was signed. F.O. will forward a copy back to the vendor.

New Business

Baltz reported that Gerken Paving is planning on starting the paving project on 6/1 or 6/2 depending on the weather.

It moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh to hire Mitch Clark as a seasonal employee starting 6/1/2021 at a rate of $10/hr. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Baltz abstained. Motion Carried.

F.O. informed the board that the bill from Northwest Water and Sewer for clearing the tile along North Baltimore had been received. He will be billing Allen Twp. (Hancock Co.) for half of the cost as per the agreement.

Rex Huffman presented road grant project options. The Township Board supported Option #1 and Option #4 as presented. Mr. Huffman was meeting with the Village of North Baltimore soon to seek their support. Final decision on scope and timing of project will depend on the Village interest and support level.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

submitted by Matt Davis, Fiscal Officer