Henry Township Minutes from 06/11/24

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES

REGULAR MEETING

June 11, 2024

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Absent: None

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of May 28, 2024 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Brumbaugh, seconded by Casey to approve the Clerk’s Monthly Financial Report for May 2024 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Casey seconded by Brumbaugh that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling $ 12,403.63.

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Guests Present and Officials: JP Miklovic – The NBXpress, T. Francisco – Road Supt.

Old Business

Commissioner hearing for alley vacating in Hammansburg will be June 25, 2024.

New Business

Mr. Casey gave an update on a conversation with Re. Ghambari regarding zoning legislation.

Mr. Casey reported that Hough Rd. paving job will need addressed – waiting on response from Shelly Co. and Wood Co. Eng. office on possible solution.

Mr. Brumbaugh inquired about berm along Freyman Rd. – Road crew will add dirt.

Mr. Francisco reported that road striping will begin on 6/12.

Mr. Francisco presented list of roads yet to be paved in the Township.

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Casey that the following Resolution of Necessity be filed with the Wood County Auditor:

5 year – 2 mil Road District starting 2025 (renewal of current levy)

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh to approved the 2025 Estimate of Revenue as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

Mr. Davis presented the chip/seal estimate from Wood Co. Eng. – he will notify the board would like to proceed but prefer a double layer of #8 stone vs 1 #6 fb #8.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

Source: Matt Davis, Township Fiscal Officer