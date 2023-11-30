Henry Township Minutes from 11/14/23

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING MINUTES

November 14, 2023

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Absent: None

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Casey to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of October 24, 2023 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the Clerk’s Monthly Financial Report for October 2023 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling $ 16,492.27

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Other Officials and Guests: JP Miklovic – The NBXpress

Old Business

none

New Business

Casey reported:

Call from landowner in the Hammansburg/Insley Rd area regarding a drainage issue. Mr. Casey indicted that the board had addressed it to level they were willing to do so.

Went to Boy Scout meeting about a potential Eagle Scout project revitalizing the Faylor Cemetery with further discussion planned.

Met with WCTA wind/solar committee – asking commissioners for authority to not allow solar on a township by township basis.

North reported:

Received another call about K.Hovanian zoning designation

Received inquiry about how property at Cygnet/I-75 is zoned.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Casey to approve the following appropriation change:

$200 from 1000-110-599 to 1000-310-360. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer Nays: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh to purchase Great Scott gift cards ($50 each) for the road and zoning department employees. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Davis: Confirmed who would be requiring room and conference registrations for the winter convention.

Reminded of the Wood County Economic Dev. holiday reception 11/30 from 4-6:30pm.

Engineer’s Estimates for the following roads will be requested:

Ouarry – Rudolph to Insley

Freyman – Wingston to Liberty Hi

Potter – Oil Center to Hammansburg

Hammansburg – Wingston to Liberty Hi

Hough – Old 18 to New 18

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

Matt Davis, Fiscal Officer