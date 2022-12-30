Henry Township Minutes from 12/13/22 Meeting

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING

December 13, 2022

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Absent: none

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Casey to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of November 22,2022 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Casey to approve the Clerk’s Monthly Financial Report for November 2022 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Casey that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling $ 26,846.46

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Guests Present: Ted Francisco II – Road Supt., C. North – Zoning Inspector

Old Business

Reports are that the properties surrounding and including the hotel have sold.

New Business

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Brumbaugh to pay the Trustees on an annual basis for 2023 as opposed to per diem. Roll call: Ayes: Casey, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Casey to approve temporary appropriations for 2023 at 1/4 of the 2022 levels. Roll call: Ayes: Casey, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Brumbaugh to pay mileage reimbursement at the current IRS approved rate per mile for 2023, ($0.625). Roll call: Ayes: Casey, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Casey to hold the 2023 Organizational meeting and the first Regular 2022 meeting on January 10, 2023 at 5:30pm in the Township Office.

Roll call: Ayes: Casey, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Brumbaugh to name Wymer as temporary chairman for the 2023 organizational meeting. Roll call: Ayes: Casey, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Casey to award Ted Francisco II and Bryant Matthes a 3% raise effective the 1st pay period of 2023 and a performance bonus of $250 each.

Roll call: Ayes: Casey, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Final road list will be sent to Wood County Engineer’s office for estimates.

Tree trimming has been completed for the season.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

Provided by: Matt Davis, Henry Township Fiscal Officer