Henry Township Minutes From December 2020

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING

December 22, 2020

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Wymer. Absent: Baltz.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Wymer to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of December 8, 2020 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Wymer that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling $ 48,820.63

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Guests Present: None

Old Business

None

New Business

F.O. reported that the expense summary for repairs to Freyman Rd. has been submitted to Co. Eng.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh to make the following Appropriation Changes:

$9000 from 2141-330-420 to 2141-40-740

$500 from 2021-330-229 to 2021-330-190

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh to provide a 1% raise to township maintenance employees in lieu of a Holiday bonus. New hourly pay rates: T. Francisco – $23.74, B.Matthes – $16.72

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

Submitted by Matt Davis, Fiscal Officer