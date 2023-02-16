Henry Township Minutes Jan. 24, 2023

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING

January 24, 2023

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer

with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer.

Absent: None.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Casey to approve the minutes of the organizational

meeting of January 10, 2023, as presented. Roll call: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the minutes of the regular

meeting of January 10, 2023, as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays:

None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Brumbaugh that bills be approved for payment and checks

issued for expenses totalling: $ 11,988.53

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Other officials/guests present: JP Miklovic – The NBXpress, Alyssa Schwab – Mc Comb High School Student

Old Business

Decision on grade laser will be made after OTA trade show.

New Business

It was moved by Wymer and seconded by Casey to approve the work agreement with the Wood County Engineer’s office. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Wymer reported that a replacement tire had been installed on township backhoe.

F.O. Davis reported on recent WCTA meeting.

F.O. Davis informed the board that the road marking bill from the county was in excess of $21,000 for edge and center lines on 10+ miles of roads. Invoice will be paid at next meeting.

F.O. Davis reported that FY 2021 had been closed and notice will be in newspaper.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon

motion.

The results from the Zoning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals re-organization.

Zoning Inspector: Chris North

Zoning Board

Curt Buchanan (Chair)

Larry Kidd (Vice Chair)

Nathan David (Sec)

Jack Feehan

Matt Holloway

Zoning Board of Appeals

Todd Bomer (chair)

Dan Ford (vice chair)

Josh Stufft (sec)

Jim Blausey

Erin Keegan