Henry Township Minutes March 22, 2022

APPROVED MINUTES:



HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING

March 22, 2022

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Absent: None.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Casey to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of March 8, 2022 as presented. Roll call: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Brumbaugh that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling: $ 21,661.03

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Other officials/guests present: James Long – Helms & Sons, Bobby McGough – Henry Bergman Inc., Gunner Kepling, Joe Kepling, Ted Francisco II – Road Supt., Shane Johnson – Wood Co. Eng. office, Linda Holmes & Charles Sulek – Wood Co. Pros. Office, Rex Huffman – Wood Co. Port Authority

Old Business

Road Bids:

Henry Bergman – $587,019.50

The Shelly Company – $687,202.00

Helms & Sons – $619,809.00

Gerken Paving – $545,751.00

New Business

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh to declare the Jet Rodder not worth fixing and to have it sold for scrap metal. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Extensive discussion was held regarding the hotel property at the I-75/SR18 interchange. Ms. Holmes and Mr. Sulek reported on their discussions with the current owner and also on research regarding the Township’s authority according to the ORC. The Board asked that Ms. Holmes continue corresponding with the owner in an effort to arrive at a solution.

Francisco:

Road Maint. Crew is planning on replacing the catch basin on Belmore Rd.

Finance Officer Davis:

WCTA meeting is 3/24/2022 at 6:30 pm, Tax Incentive Review Council is 3/23/2022 at 2:30pm – he plans on representing the township at both.

Duane Abke from the Engineer’s office reported that he has no information regarding the tile along NB Road south. T. Francisco will continue to monitor and report any issues.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.