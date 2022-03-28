Henry Township Minutes March 8, 2022

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING

March 8, 2022

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Cassey, Wymer. Absent: None

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Wymer to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of February 22, 2022 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the Clerk’s Monthly Financial Report for February 2022 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Brumbaugh that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling $ 12,352.84

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Guests Present and Officials: Chris North – Zoning Inspector, T. Francisco – Road Supt.

Old Business

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Casey to purchase a new welder for use by the road maintenance department at a cost not to exceed $2000. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

New Business

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh to the 2022 Permanent Appropriations presented by the Fiscal Officer. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh to purchase a deer crossing sign for North Baltimore Rd. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Casey, seconded by Brumbaugh to appoint Nathan David as a member of the Township Zoning Board. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Casey to appoint Erin Keegan to the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

Mr. Casey presented information on a Soy Based pavement preservation product

Mr. Casey reported on the status of the Hotel property. He is scheduling a meeting with Wood Co. Prosecutor to discuss options.

North Baltimore Rd.: Tile cost – $19,000 (est.) – waiting on Wood Co. Eng. & SWCD for guidance.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.