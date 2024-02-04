North Baltimore, Ohio

February 4, 2024

Henry Township Public Hearing Meeting Notice

Notice of public hearing and meeting of the Henry Township Zoning Board of Appeals and the Henry Township Zoning Commission.

 There will be an organizational meeting for the Henry Township Zoning Commission at 6:00 PM on

February 12, 2024 at the Henry Township office located at 14690 Quarry Road, North Baltimore, OH  45872. 

The Henry Township Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing and meeting to elect officers and consider a variance to the current Henry Township Zoning Resolution.  The variance being proposed by America’s Home Place located on 1130 Dixie Highway in North Baltimore is for a sign that will be larger than the regulations currently allow in Henry Township. 

The meeting will be held on Monday, February 12, 2024 at 6:30 PM at the Henry Township Office, 14690 Quarry Road, North Baltimore, Ohio. 

The person responsible for giving notice of the public hearing and meeting by publication is Matthew H. Davis, Henry Township Fiscal Officer.

 

