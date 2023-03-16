HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEE MINUTES February 28, 2023

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING

February 28, 2023

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Absent: None.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Casey to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of February 14,2023 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Casey seconded by Brumbaugh that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling: $ 10,916.91

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Other officials/guests present: JP Miklovic – The NBXpress

Old Business

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Casey to advertise the following roads for bid:

Needles Rd – Liberty Hi to Rudolph

Hammansburg Rd – Liberty Hi to Rudolph

Carrol Rd -Oil Center to Hammansburg (pending result of meeting with Park Dist.)

Mitchell Rd – Jerry City to Cygnet (Alt. A)

Quarry Rd – Wingston to Liberty Hi (Alt. B)

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

New Business

It was moved by Wymer and seconded by Casey to approve membership in Sourcewell Cooperative Purchasing and naming F.O. Davis as authorized representative. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Casey Reported:

Will be meeting with Park District on 3/23 at 2:30 to discuss Carrol Rd drainage

Met with County Prosecutor about wind/solar development (doing more research) and abandoned properties (outlined process for addressing)

F.O. Davis reported:

Will be meeting with reps from Jackson, Milton, Liberty Twps. along with Wood Co. Port Authority to discuss EMS on 3/1/2023

WCTA meeting is 3/16/2023

WCEDC Dinner is 4/13/2023 – will need a decision on RSVP at next meeting

North reported that he issued a boring permit for Scott Boyd.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.