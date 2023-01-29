North Baltimore, Ohio

Henry Township Trustees: 2022 Summary

 

Henry Township – 2022 summary

Chris North – Zoning; Trustee: Dave Casey, Cuff Brumbaugh & Jim Wymer – Chairman; Matt Davis – Fiscal Officer

For the year ending 2022 Henry Township completed the following road improvement projects:

Road paving – 9.25 miles

Road Micro-surfacing (alternative to chip/seal with a 2-3X lifespan) – 3 miles

Road marking (center and edge lines) – 10.75 miles

Widened and re-paved Quarry Rd. (a shared project with Ohio Public Works Commission)

All of these projects would not have been possible without the continued support from the residents of Henry Township. 

In addition, the Henry Township elected officials would like to recognize the efforts of Road Supervisor Ted Francisco II and Road Maintenance Employee Bryant Matthes for all of their work throughout the year.  All of their hard work and dedication is greatly appreciated.

Matt Davis, Fiscal Officer

 

 

