Henry Township Trustees Approved Minutes

Here are the approved minutes from the Jul8,2025 Henry Township Trustees Meeting:

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING

July 8, 2025

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Brumbaugh with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Absent: None

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Casey to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of June 24, 2025 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Casey to approve the Clerk’s Monthly Financial Report for June 2025 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling $ 14,232.69.

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Guests Present: JP Miklovic – The NBXpress

Old Business

Re-zoning of Hammansburg Rd. property will be voted on at 7/22/2025 meeting due to public notice requirements.

New Business

North reported: has received numerous questions regarding solar zoning

presented check for zoning permit from Jonathon Haines

It was moved by Casey, seconded by Wymer to institute a $50 zoning permit fee for residential solar installations.

F.O. Davis reported: Village has inquired about changing seep limit in SR 18 under Township jurisdiction. Trustees are agreeable and Davis will notify village and begin the process.

WCTA meeting is 7/17/2025 – Casey and North will represent

Have received Gerken Paving invoice – will get a firm date for repair work and if necessary, will hold the allowed 8% retainage until complete.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

Submitted by Matt Davis, Henry Township Fiscal Officer