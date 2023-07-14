Henry Township Trustees Meeting Minutes

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES

REGULAR MEETING

June 27, 2023

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Absent: None.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Casey to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of June 13, 2023 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Brumbaugh that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling: $ 122,868.78

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Other officials/guests present: Rob Fawcett – UIS Insurance – discussing OATRMA renewal

Old Business

Mr. Casey has contacted tree company – contact will be made ahead of arrival

Roller top bid was $30,500 – not accepted

New Business

Discussion regarding right of way document was held. No clear decision on appropriate action.

Brumbaugh addressed concerns about a wire along NB Road. T. Francisco stated it has been disconnected previously and had come unwound from pole.

Francisco reported:

Road paving should start by 7/5

Mowing should be complete by 6/29 or 30

Presented estimates for driveway sealing

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh to approve estimate from Morlock Asphalt for sealing driveway ($1653.00) Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Brumbaugh that the following Resolution of Necessity be filed with the Wood County Auditor:

5 year – 1.5 mil Fire District starting 2024 (renewal of current levy)

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Casey that the following Resolution of Necessity be filed with the Wood County Auditor:

5 year – 1 mil Road District starting 2024 (renewal of current levy)

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Casey that the following Resolution of Necessity be filed with the Wood County Auditor:

5 year – 1.9 mil Fire/EMS District starting 2024 (current 1.2 mil levy will expire)

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

Matt Davis, Fiscal Officer