Henry Township Trustees Minutes

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES , REGULAR MEETING

April 13, 2021

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Absent: None.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Baltz to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of March 23, 2021 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Brumbaugh, seconded by Baltz to approve the Clerk’s Monthly Financial Report for March 2021 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Baltz seconded by Brumbaugh that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling $ 17,606.62

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Other Officials and Guests Present: Chris North – Zoning Inspector, Jim Ward – Shelly Co.

Old Business

Opening of Road bids:

Chip/Seal:

Wards Construction – $78,452.20

Allied Construction – $94,038.00

Henry Bergman – $76,527.00

Unilliance – $92,277.80

Resurfacing:

The Shelly Co. – $532,381.00

Gerken Paving – $497,317.05

Henry Bergman – $536,120.00

No further action pending review of Wood Co. Engineer

New Business

Repairs to Hammansburg are in progress.

Township Road Maintenance crew will be assisting Jackson Township on a road project in the coming weeks. Jackson Township will then provide assistance on a Henry Twp. project in return.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Baltz to approve Fiscal Officer Matt Davis as the authorized officer for Township credit card account with Premier Bank.

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Baltz, seconded by Brumbaugh to accept Zoning Commission recommendation and re-zone parcel F22-310-3600000025000 from Agricultural to C2 commercial.

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

Matt Davis, Fiscal Officer, Henry Township