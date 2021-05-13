Henry Township Trustees Minutes

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES, REGULAR MEETING

April 27, 2021

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Wymer. Absent: Baltz.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Wymer to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of April 13, 2021 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Wymer that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling: $ 20,530.40

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Other officials/guests present: Chris North – Zoning Inspector

Old Business

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Brumbaugh to award Gerken Paving the contract for the 2021 Resurfacing program. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

New Business

Brumbaugh indicated there were tires along Wingston Rd. – road dept. will be notified.

F.O. Davis received notice of township landfill disposal period.

F.O. Davis presented information regarding ODOT salt purchase program – after discussion the decision was made to purchase from Wood Co. Garage for upcoming winter and determine if utilizing ODOT contract is advantageous.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

Submitted by Matt Davis, Fiscal Officer