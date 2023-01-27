Henry Township Trustees : Minutes

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING

January 10, 2023

The organizational meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Temp Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Absent: None.

It was moved by Casey seconded by Brumbaugh to name Wymer Chairman for 2023. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Casey seconded by Wymer to name Brumbaugh Vice-Chairman for 2023. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Brumbaugh that the regular meetings for 2023 be scheduled for the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 5:30 pm in the Township office. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Casey, seconded by Wymer that the records commission be established for 2023 as follows: Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor, Chairman Wymer, and Fiscal Officer Davis.

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

There being no further action to come before the Board the organizational meeting was adjourned upon motion.

Matt Davis, Fiscal Officer

***************************************************************************************************************

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING

January 10, 2023

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Absent: None.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Wymer to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of December 27,2022 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Casey, seconded by Wymer to approve the Clerk’s Monthly Financial Report for December 2022 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Brumbaugh that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling $ 10,856.28.

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Guests Present and Officials: JP Miklovic – The NBXpress, Chris North – Zoning Inspector, T. Francisco – Road Supt.

Old Business

Mr. Casey provided information on where to send bill for replacing wire along Needles Rd. – charges to be included are HWE bill, concrete, and labor – F.O. will send invoice.

New Business

Mr. Brumbaugh inquired about electric pole along Hammansburg Rd. – was assured they were in the appropriate location.

F.O. Davis reminded the board of the Engineer’s and WCTA meeting on 1/19/23 – he will represent Henry Twp.

Mr. Casey reported he was notified about water collecting along Hammansburg Rd. at a location previously addressed by township forces – Mr. Francisco is aware and will address situation.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh to continue membership in the Wood County Economic Development Commission at the supporting level. Roll Call: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried

North reported on contact from TMACOG about meeting attendance and Amplex regarding a road bore. Francisco presented a quote for a grade laser and tile for Freyman Rd. culvert.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

Matt Davis, Fiscal Officer