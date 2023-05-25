Henry Township Trustees Minutes

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING

May 9, 2023

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Vice Chairman Brumbaugh

with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Casey. Absent: Wymer



It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Casey to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of April

25, 2023 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey. Nays: None.

Motion carried.



It was moved by Casey, seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the Clerk’s Monthly Financial Report for April

2023 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey. Nays: None. Motion carried.



It was moved by Casey seconded by Brumbaugh that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for

expenses totaling $ 12,901.15.

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey. Nays: None. Motion Carried.



Guests Present and Officials: JP Miklovic – The NBXpress, T. Francisco – Road Supt.



Old Business

Road contract for The Shelly Company was signed.



New Business

C. North (via F.O. Davis) reported he has received the abandoned property notification back from the

Prosecutors office and will have at the next meeting for Trustees signatures.



T. Francisco reported there is a tree in Hammansburg that a resident is concerned about. It is on

Township road right-of way. Trustees will need to determine how to handle removal or trimming.



F.O. Davis reported:

He has contacted Gov Deals about the process to dispose of excess/unwanted equipment.

Presented information from the Health Dept. regarding lot splits and septic requirements.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.