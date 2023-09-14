Henry Township Trustees Minutes

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES

REGULAR MEETING

August 22, 2023

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Absent: None.

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Casey to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of August 8, 2023 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Casey that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling: $ 9,316.06

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Other officials/guests present: C. North – zoning inspector, T. Francisco – Road Supt., JP Miklovic – TheNBXpress

Old Business

Road sign has been installed on Ohio Oil Rd.

New Business

Casey presented a list of properties identified as being in violation of township zoning regarding junk vehicles. A letter will be drafted and sent to property owners on record.

Casey reported on a discussion with NB Village Administrator regarding Sheetz project – waiting on property transfer from Wood County Commissioners and Wood County Port Authority.

Francisco reported:

Roller is being picked up on 8/23 and delivery of new skid loader is set for 8/28.

North presented right of way document as approved by Wood County Prosecutor. F.O. will have it posted on Township Website.

Davis reported: that the fall WCTA meeting is 9/14 at 5:30 – will need RSVP before next meeting.

recommends switching electric supplier to capture a better rate

It was moved by Casey, seconded by Brumbaugh to nominate Melinda Kale as the township representative to the Northwest Water and Sewer Board. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.



There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion

Matt Davis, Henry Township , Fiscal Officer