North Baltimore, Ohio

May 16, 2024 1:29 am

Henry Township Trustees Minutes

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES   
REGULAR MEETING

April 23, 2024

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call:  Present: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer.  Absent:  None.

 

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of April 9, 2024 as presented.   Roll call:  Ayes:  Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays:  None. Motion carried.

 

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Casey that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling:  $  16,128.85

Roll call:  Ayes:  Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer.  Nays:  None.  Motion Carried.

 

 Old Business

 

Records retention policy was presented and will be forwarded on to Ohio History Connection,

 

Road contract approved at previous meeting was signed.

 

New Business  

 

  1. North reported that zoning changes are proceeding according to timeline.

 

John Deere loader is currently listed on GovDeals.

 

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh to nominate Doug Kale from Liberty to be the Township representative on the county 911 committee.  Roll call:  Ayes:  Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer.  Nays:  None.  Motion Carried.

 

Casey met with Eagle Scout candidate regarding project at Faylor Cemetery – details are being finalized.

 

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

Matt Davis, Fiscal Officer

