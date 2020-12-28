Henry Township Trustees News

The Henry Township trustees will hold their organizational meeting for 2021 at 5:30pm, right before the first meeting of the new year, which is January 12th, 2021.

Here are the recently approved minutes from the Henry Township meeting on December 8,2020.

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES

REGULAR MEETING, December 8, 2020

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Wymer, Baltz. Absent: none

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Baltz to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of November 12, 2020 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Baltz seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the Clerk’s Monthly Financial Report for November 2020 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Baltz seconded by Brumbaugh that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling $ 21,353.47

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Guests Present: Ted Francisco II – Road Supt., Chris North – Zoning Inspector

Old Business

It was moved by Baltz, seconded by Brumbaugh to accept transfer of the following roads from Wood Co. Eng.

Old Liberty Hi north of CSX rail line, Old Deshler Rd. from re-positioned SR 18 to North Baltimore village limits, Old Deshler Rd. stub east and west of Liberty Hi Rd, and Liberty Hi Rd south of SR 18.

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

New Business

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Brumbaugh to pay the Trustees on an annual basis for 2021 as opposed to per diem. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Baltz to approve temporary appropriations for 2021 at 1/4 of the 2020 levels. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Wymer to pay mileage reimbursement at the current IRS approved rate per mile for 2021, ($0.575). Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Wymer to hold the 2021 Organizational meeting and the first Regular 2021 meeting on January 12, 2021 at 5:30pm in the Township Office.

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Baltz seconded by Brumbaugh to name Wymer as temporary chairman for the 2021 organizational meeting. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Baltz to make the following appropriation change:

$3000 from 1000-930-930 to 1000-110-111. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Baltz to make the following appropriation change:

$1300 from 1000-930-930 to 1000-110-121. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Wymer to a Boss snowplow for 1 ton truck.

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: Baltz. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Baltz, seconded by Brumbaugh to purchase a John Deere model 660R loader from Findlay Implement at a cost of $11,419.50.

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: Baltz. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Baltz, seconded by Wymer to increase revenue and appropriation in the CAERS Act account by $4020.10 to account for additional disbursement.

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: Baltz. Motion Carried.

Wymer reported on the recent JEDD meeting with The Village, Northpoint Development, and UPS.

F.O. reported that a cooperative agreement between the Village of North Baltimore, Wood County Port Authority, Henry Township, and Northpoint Development is being drafted by Rex Huffman

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion

Submitted by Matt Davis, Fiscal Officer