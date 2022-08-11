Henry Township Trustees: Official Minutes for 7/26/22 Meeting

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING

July 26, 2022

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Absent: None

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Casey to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of July 12,2022 as presented. Roll call: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Brumbaugh that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling: $ 7,811.94

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Other officials/guests present: C. North – Zoning Inspector

Old Business

Mr. Casey reported that Linda Holmes will be contacting the realtor dealing with the hotel property informing them of the intention to pursue action to gain access to property.

New Business

Mr. Casey reported that he was contacted by a resident regarding a tree along Deweyville Rd. by cemetery – he informed them that as a result of the road agreement with the Village that the tree would be an issue to have them address.

Discussion was held regarding the work completed by Wood County forces on Potter and Freyman Roads – decision was made to request a meeting with Jason Sisco to discuss further.

Mr. North presented building permit check from Jane McGrain and informed the board that Jason Westgate has inquired about a requesting a meeting with the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Mr. Davis informed the board that the Township shift in the WCTA building at the fair is August 1st from 2-6pm.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

Provided by: Matt Davis, Fiscal Officer