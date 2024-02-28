HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING 2/23/2024

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING

February 13, 2024

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Absent: None

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Casey to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of January 23, 2024 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the Clerk’s Monthly Financial Report for January 2024 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Casey that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling $ 18,027.48.

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Guests Present and Officials: JP Miklovic – The NBXpress, C. North – Zoning Inspector, T. Francisco – Road Supt.

Old Business

Road estimates were reviewed. Waiting on NB Village decision before bid advertisement date to be set.

New Business

Mr. Brumbaugh inquired about pavement flaw on Carroll Rd. – T. Francisco has investigated and contacted County Engineer.

It was moved by Casey, seconded by Wymer to approve the 2024 Permanent Appropriations presented by the Fiscal Officer. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Casey to approve the road mileage certification for 2023. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the 2024 County Work Agreement. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

C. North:

Presented example of Land Use Survey sent out by Liberty Twp.

Reported that Zoning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals held re-org. meeting and regular meeting on 2/12/2024

Presented document to start the process of vacating alleys in Hammansburg

Presented recommendation from BZA to approve variance for America’s Home Place

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh to approved a sign size variance for America’s Home Place due to dimensions of proposed sign. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Casey, seconded by Wymer to increase the fee for a variance request to $300.

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

F.O. Davis presented request for Drone flight for detection of orphan oil and gas wells – verbal approval was given.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.