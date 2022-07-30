HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING

July 12, 2022

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Absent: None

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Wymer to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of June 28, 2022 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Brumbaugh, seconded by Casey to approve the Clerk’s Monthly Financial Report for June 2022 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Brumbaugh that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling $ 26,823.19

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Guests Present and Officials: JP Miklovic – The NBXpress, Shane Johnson – Wood Co. Eng. office, Joan Miller, Jane McGrain., C. North – Zoning Inspector

Old Business

Mr. Johnson reported that the estimate for the tile project along NB Road south is next on his list to complete.

It was moved by Casey, seconded by Wymer to award the Quarry Road Improvement Project, with Alternate, to Gerken Paving for $384,198.19.

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

New Business

Mr. Casey reported on the status of the Hotel property. Progress is happening but progress is slow.

Mr. Brumbaugh reported that Quarry Road had been re-opened following bridge replacement.

Mr. North reported on various zoning items.

Mr. Johnson reported that Micro-surfacing project should be complete by 7/15/2022.

Mr. Wymer reported that flag pole has been installed adjacent to cemetery at Township compound. In addition he notified the board that EPA was contacted about soil re-location north of the RR tracks west of Mitchell Rd. Road damage occurred and evaluation is underway.

Mr. Davis reported that the summer WCTA meeting is 7/21/2022 at 6:00pm. He, Mr. Casey, and Mr. Brumbaugh will attend.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh to approved the 2023 Estimate of Revenue as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

Ms. McGrain inquired about placement of a house trailer on a parcel on Freyman Rd. – Mr. North is providing guidance.



There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.