HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING

March 12, 2024

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Absent: None

It was moved by Casey seconded by Wymer to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of February 27, 2024 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Casey to approve the Clerk’s Monthly Financial Report for February 2024 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Casey that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling $ 13,242.58.

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Guests Present and Officials: JP Miklovic – The NBXpress, C. North – Zoning Inspector, T. Francisco – Road Supt., Ray and Debbie Keiser

Old Business

Discussion about vacating Hammansburg alleys continued. Francisco will contact the county about getting them surveyed.

Solar/wind survey has been distributed. Planning on summarizing by next meeting.

New Business

Mr. Casey inquired about putting loader for tractor on GovDeals for sale.

North reported that Zach McCoy want install a tile and close in the ditch in front of this house. North will inform him he will need to use double walled pipe to facilitate future maintenance.

Francisco:

Tile at Faylor Cemetery is installed – will start hauling dirt soon.

Ordered replacement seat for roller.

Spoke with homeowner on Needles Rd. about collapsing pipe in driveway which is blocking the flow of water – it is homeowner responsibility to replace. Francisco will contact county regarding sizing of pipe.

Davis:

WCTA meeting is 3/21/2024 – he will be attending – no other representative interested.

Economic Dev. dinner is 4/18/2024 – need to RSVP by next meeting – Trustees will check their schedules and let Mr. Davis know.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.