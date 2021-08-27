HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING

August 10, 2021

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the

following members responding to roll call: Present: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Absent: None.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Baltz to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of July 27,

2021 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Brumbaugh, seconded by Wymer to approve the Clerk’s Monthly Financial Report for

July 2021 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Baltz that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for

expenses totaling $ 202,274.30

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Other Officials and Guests Present: Chris North – Zoning Inspector, Ted Francisco II – Road Supt.

Old Business

EMS proposal was discussed at length. Counter proposal to be presented to village will be: $70,000

annually for services with commitment of up to $15,000 annually for equipment based on need – Fiscal

Officer will email to Village Finance Director.

New Business

Legacy Farmers damaged Thrush Rd. with a piece of farm equipment. Company official has been notified.

Small fuel tank (no longer used) will be disposed of.

Tile on North Baltimore Road has been repaired.

Jonathan Haines provided a corrected check.

KNG has completed gas line work and should be moved out by 8/13/2021

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Baltz to name Cliff Brumbaugh as Authorized Official for Issue 1

application. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

M. Davis reported that Rover Pipeline appealed valuation and paid accordingly. As a result revenue

decreased across all levies by approx.. $325,000.

M. Davis reported that proposed road swap with Village has been emailed – awaiting a reponse.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.