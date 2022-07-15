Henry Township Update

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING

June 28,2022

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Absent: None

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Wymer to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of June 14, 2022 as presented. Roll call: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Casey that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling: $ 7,534.44

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Other officials/guests present: JP Miklovic – The NBXpress, Shane Johnson – Wood Co. Eng. Office, Rob Fawcett – UIS

Old Business

Bid Opening – 2 bids – Gerken Paving $404,838.19 and The Shelly Co. $484,768.30 – not awarded pending review by county engineer.

New Business

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh to hire JMJ Bulldozing to trim brush along Mitchell Rd at a cost not to exceed $5000 Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried. Casey abstained

Fiscal Officer Davis will send list of roads to be included I pavement marking program to J. Sisco.

Mr. Casey reported on developments regarding hotel property – it appears current owner is in the process of selling property but efforts will continue for County Departments to gain legal access to inspect.

It was moved by Casey, seconded by Wymer to hire tree trimmer to trim trees along township right of ways. Roll call: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

Mr. Brumbaugh spoke with landowner regarding brush on ditch bank out of township right of way. Informed resident that township has no authority.

Mr. Francisco reported that tires have been procured for Ram truck, requested approval to purchase replacement spot sprayer (approval given), and a flag pole (F.O. will order).

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.