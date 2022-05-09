Henry Twp. Meeting Minutes 4/12/22

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING

April 12, 2022

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Wymer. Absent: Casey

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Wymer to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of March 22, 2022 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the Clerk’s Monthly Financial Report for March 2022 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Brumbaugh that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling $ 383,733.81

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Guests Present and Officials: JP Miklovic – The NBXpress, Chris North – Zoning Inspector

Old Business

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh to award the 2022 Resurfacing (Base bid plus Alternate A-1 and A-2) contract to Gerken Paving for $797,422.50

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

New Business

Wymer reported that The District would be coming 4/13 to camera the tile along North Baltimore Rd

Wymer reported that the trailer that was under construction is complete.

C. North: inquired about if steel storage containers should be included in zoning regulation, has received contact from numerous appraisal companies, has received the boring permit check from Amplex

Economic development dinner is 4/21/2022 – Casey, Davis, and North are attending.

T. Francisco has acquired quotes for Mini-Excavator – board will review

Financial Audit has started.

Casey (via phone) – presented example resolution from Hancock Co. for consideration to prevent large scale wind and solar development in township. F.O. will forward to County Pros. for review.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.