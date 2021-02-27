Henry Twp: Meeting Minutes from 2/9/21

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING

February 9, 2021

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Absent: None.

It was moved by Baltz seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of January 26, 2021 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Baltz, seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the Clerk’s Monthly Financial Report for January 2021 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Brumbaugh that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling $ 12,277.72

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Guests Present: JP Miklovic – The NBXpress, Chris North – Zoning Inspector, Jeff Abbott – KNG Energy

Old Business

None

New Business

The Trustees commended Ted Francisco II and Bryant Matthes on the job they did managing the weather conditions and clearing the township roads.

40 tons of road salt was picked up from the Wood County.

F.O. Davis reported that the 2020 year has been closed and notice will be submitted to the newspaper.

Mr. Abbott inquired about the use of township property (SR 18 property) by contractor installing natural gas line for staging equipment and supplies. Approval was given and the Trustees asked if contractor would be willing to remove soil pile in exchange for use – Mr. Abbott will check.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

Submitted by Fiscal Officer Matt Davis