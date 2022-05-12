Henry Twp. Minutes 4/22/2022

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING

April 26,2022

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Absent: None.

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of April 12, 2022 as presented. Roll call: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Casey that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totalling: $ 8,586.37

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Other officials/guests present: Chris North – Zoning Inspector, JP Miklovic – The NBXpress

Old Business

Mr. Casey reported on his communication with Linda Holmes regarding the hotel property. Ms. Holmes is drafting a letter to send to the owners as a follow up to her conversation with them previously.

New Business

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh to adopt the Public Records Policy as presented by the Fiscal Officer. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Fiscal Officer Davis presented the Road Resurfacing Contract passed at a previous meeting for signatures.

Mr. Casey asked about the tile replacement along North Baltimore Rd. south – further discussion is needed along with clarification from Road Supt.

Discussion regarding Micro-Surface road treatment was held with no decision.

It was moved by Casey, seconded by Wymer to adopt Resolution 2022.4.26 requesting the Wood County Board of Commissioners restrict the construction of economically significant wind farms, large wind farms, and solar facilities within Henry Township, Wood County.

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.