Henry Twp. Minutes – Jan. 9, 2024

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING

January 9, 2024

The organizational meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Temp Chairman

Brumbaugh with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Casey. Absent:

Wymer.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Casey to name Wymer Chairman for 2024. Roll call: Ayes:

Brumbaugh, Casey. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Casey seconded by Brumbaugh to name Brumbaugh Vice-Chairman for 2024. Roll call:

Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey. Nays: None. Motion carried

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Casey that the regular meetings for 2024 be scheduled for the

second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 5:30 pm in the Township office. Roll call: Ayes:

Brumbaugh, Casey. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Casey, seconded by Brumbaugh that the records commission be established for 2024 as

follows: Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor, Chairman Wymer, and Fiscal Officer Davis.

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey. Nays: None. Motion carried.

There being no further action to come before the Board the organizational meeting was adjourned upon

motion.

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING

January 9, 2024

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Vice Chairman Brumbaugh

with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Casey. Absent: Wymer

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Casey to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of

December 26,2023 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Casey, seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the Clerk’s Monthly Financial Report for

December 2023 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Casey seconded by Brumbaugh that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for

expenses totaling $ 11,933.53.

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Guests Present and Officials: JP Miklovic – The NBXpress, Chris North – Zoning Inspector, T. Francisco –

Road Supt.

Old Business

FO informed the board that at the next meeting of the WCTA a roll call vote on the request to the

commissioners regarding solar development will be held.

New Business

Mr. Brumbaugh inquired about public records training – FO is board designee.

F.O. Davis reminded the board of the Engineer’s and WCTA meeting on 1/18/24. Trustees Casey and

Brumbaugh indicated they will attend.

C. North: reported on contact from realtor listing K-Hovanian property regarding sign limits

Presented solar document from Wood Co. Prosecutor

Alleys in Hammansburg were discussed – C. North will contact the county to explore what is involved with

abandoning.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.