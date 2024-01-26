Henry Twp. Minutes – Jan. 9, 2024

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING
January 9, 2024
The organizational meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Temp Chairman
Brumbaugh with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Casey. Absent:
Wymer.
It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Casey to name Wymer Chairman for 2024. Roll call: Ayes:
Brumbaugh, Casey. Nays: None. Motion carried.
It was moved by Casey seconded by Brumbaugh to name Brumbaugh Vice-Chairman for 2024. Roll call:
Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey. Nays: None. Motion carried
It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Casey that the regular meetings for 2024 be scheduled for the
second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 5:30 pm in the Township office. Roll call: Ayes:
Brumbaugh, Casey. Nays: None. Motion carried.
It was moved by Casey, seconded by Brumbaugh that the records commission be established for 2024 as
follows: Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor, Chairman Wymer, and Fiscal Officer Davis.
Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey. Nays: None. Motion carried.
There being no further action to come before the Board the organizational meeting was adjourned upon
motion.
HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING
January 9, 2024
The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Vice Chairman Brumbaugh
with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Casey. Absent: Wymer
It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Casey to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of
December 26,2023 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey. Nays: None.
Motion carried.
It was moved by Casey, seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the Clerk’s Monthly Financial Report for
December 2023 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey. Nays: None. Motion carried.
It was moved by Casey seconded by Brumbaugh that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for
expenses totaling $ 11,933.53.
Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey. Nays: None. Motion Carried.
Guests Present and Officials: JP Miklovic – The NBXpress, Chris North – Zoning Inspector, T. Francisco –
Road Supt.
Old Business
FO informed the board that at the next meeting of the WCTA a roll call vote on the request to the
commissioners regarding solar development will be held.
New Business
Mr. Brumbaugh inquired about public records training – FO is board designee.
F.O. Davis reminded the board of the Engineer’s and WCTA meeting on 1/18/24. Trustees Casey and
Brumbaugh indicated they will attend.
C. North: reported on contact from realtor listing K-Hovanian property regarding sign limits
Presented solar document from Wood Co. Prosecutor
Alleys in Hammansburg were discussed – C. North will contact the county to explore what is involved with
abandoning.
There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.