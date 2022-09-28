Henry Twp. Trustee Meeting Minutes Sept. 13, 2022

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING

September 13, 2022

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Absent: None

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Casey to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of August- 23, 2022 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Casey to approve the Clerk’s Monthly Financial Report for August 2022 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Wymer that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling $ 550,602.14

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Guests Present and Officials: Becky Lucas – NWWSD Candidate, T. Francisco – Road Supt., C. North – Zoning Inspector

Old Business

Mr. Francisco met with Brett Askins (Wood Co Eng office) regarding Freyman Rd. – repairs being made and will move on to Potter Rd when complete.

New Business

Mr. Wymer asked about paving salt shed. Mr. Francisco will contact asphalt contractors.

Mr. Casey has contacted phone company about line along Needles Rd b/n Quarry and Mitchell – has followed up trying to get task completed.

Mr. Casey contacted ODA about any action that could be taken for road damage from Dairy Farm traffic. Was informed of expansion and the potential public hearing.

Mr. Casey contacted rep from Morse Rd. Development re: hotel property – removal could take up to 12 months.

Mr. North reported on various zoning items:

Response from Wood Co. Pros. on Westgate property – Mr. Westgate can sell property but has to disclose that it is an unbuildable parcel.

Inquiries from Mr. Apple and Mr. Boyce regarding building questions.

Inquiry about solar panel installation along Eagleville Rd

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh to make the following appropriation changes:

$220,000 from 4901-930-930 to 4901-330-360.

Mr. Davis presented letter from Bates Recycling re: heavy haul permit.

Mr. Davis presented quotes for replacement road mowers from Ag-Pro, Kenn-Feld Group, and Redline Equipment.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh to approved the Amounts and Rates Resolution as presented by the Fiscal Officer.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Casey to nominate Becky Lucas as the Henry Township choice for NWWSD board. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.