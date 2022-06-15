HENRY TWP. TRUSTEES MEETING Minutes May 24, 2022







HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING

May 24, 2022

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Casey, Wymer. Absent: Brumbaugh

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Casey to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of May 10,2022 as presented. Roll call: Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Casey that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling: $ 23,075.92

Roll call: Ayes: Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Other officials/guests present: Chris North – Zoning Inspector, JP Miklovic – The NBXpress, Ted Francisco II – Road Supt.

Old Business

None

New Business

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Casey to advertise for bids for the Quarry Road Improvement Project with a bid opening of June 28, 2022. Roll call: Ayes: Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Fiscal Officer Davis reported that the financial audit is complete and the board should have received the preliminary draft.

Mr. Casey expressed his disappointment on the response from the Wood County Commissioners on the request to limit large scale solar and wind project development in Henry Township.

It was requested that T. Francisco obtain quotes for brush trimming and compile a list of trees that need trimmed in the township.

Paving project is wrapping up and mowing should be complete by May 25th.

North has received multiple calls regarding pools and zoning status of parcels. He also presented a check from Tyler McGrain for room addition.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned.