The one-week countdown has begun. Did you remember to get your tickets to the show on April 14? We still have seats available.

April 14, 2022

7pm – 9pm Virginia Theater

119 N. Main St

North Baltimore, OH

“Here I Go Again” by Whitesnake performed by Leave Those Kids Alone

Here we go again with another video release! We’re finally packing up the rehearsal space and starting our long list of 2022 performances and we can’t wait. Performing across Ontario, Michigan, Ohio and even Kentucky! AND, it’s coming sooner than later… our original material! Stay tuned!!! Enjoy Whitesnake/David Coverdale‘s “Here I Go Again”

Tickets $25.00

Several ways to get a ticket for the LIVE PERFORMANCE of ” LEAVE THISE KIDS ALONE”.

Call 419-379-8432 to reserve by Credit Card

Visit Theater during shows to pay by cash or credit

Gerdeman’s Insurance at 121 N. Main St.

North Baltimore Nutrition at 140 N. Main St.

finally PayPal to shawnshabensb@aol.com (send as friend)