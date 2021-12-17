North Baltimore, Ohio

There is no place like home for the holidays! Watch the Bowling Green Home Dedication Event for Habitat’s 48th new home in Wood County. Supporters gathered to welcome the family to the new decent and affordable home just in time for the holidays. See more photos from the event on Facebook and Instagram.
Congratulations Nicole
Congratulations to Habitat Homeowner Nicole who recently paid off her mortgage. Today a small group gathered at the Habitat for Humanity office for a mortgage burning celebration. Nicole’s home was built in 2007 on Ritter avenue in Northwood. The home meets the needs of her son who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheel chair.
Build with Habitat
Wood County individuals and families are faced with a dilemma between decent housing that is not affordable or affordable housing that is not decent. A Habitat home provides a solution to secure both. You can help Habitat build or repair more homes that are decent and affordable.