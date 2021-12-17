North Baltimore, Ohio

December 17, 2021 8:04 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Logo
March 2020
Ortho Care Sports Injuries
Weekly Specials
3 panel GIF
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny
Oct. 2018 Update
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016

Here’s to 48!!

 

HABITAT NEWS

December 16th, 2021

We build strengthstabilityself-reliancethrough shelter.

Give Today
 
Home for the Holidays
There is no place like home for the holidays! Watch the Bowling Green Home Dedication Event for Habitat’s 48th new home in Wood County. Supporters gathered to welcome the family to the new decent and affordable home just in time for the holidays. See more photos from the event on Facebook and Instagram
 
Congratulations Nicole
Congratulations to Habitat Homeowner Nicole who recently paid off her mortgage. Today a small group gathered at the Habitat for Humanity office for a mortgage burning celebration. 
Nicole’s home was built in 2007 on Ritter avenue in Northwood. The home meets the needs of her son who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheel chair.
 
Build with Habitat  
Wood County individuals and families are faced with a dilemma between decent housing that is not affordable or affordable housing that is not decent. A Habitat home provides a solution to secure both. You can help Habitat build or repair more homes that are decent and affordable.
Give today and be a builder of homes. 
Give Today

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website