Heritage Farm Fest Community Event

The Wood County Park District is pleased to welcome the community to Carter Historic Farm to celebrate the harvest at the Heritage Farm Fest on Saturday, October 7, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. This free community event is free and open to all.

Experience family-friendly historic fun including live music, wagon rides, tea & history talks, old-fashioned laundry station, scarecrow contest, cider-pressing, wagon rides, games, agricultural interpretation, pie-eating contest, ice-cream and cobbler, and lunch sustainably grown and holistically-raised on the farm. Community partners will be in attendance, so be sure to visit the WBGU PBS, the Wood County District Public Library, 4-H, the Power of Yesteryear, and the Friends of the Wood County Parks tables. Thank you to all the volunteers and supporters for making this event possible.

Access to on-site parking is off of Simonds Road. Carter Historic Farm is located at 18331 Carter Road, northeast of Bowling Green.

Carter Historic Farm is a working farm and living history cultural center representing life in Depression era 1930s and 1940s. Public programs in traditional life skills and sustainable agricultural practices are offered here, as well as community events, field trips, and tours. The farm grounds are open daily from 8:00 am until 30 minutes past sunset. The farm buildings are open to visitors on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1:00 – 4:00 pm. Please call ahead to schedule a group tour in advance of your visit.

For information about the 21 Wood County Park District parks & nature preserves, programs, and events, visit wcparks.org, or call 419-353-1897.