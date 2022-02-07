Herringshaw Files Petition

Doris Herringshaw, President of the Wood County Board of Commissioners, has filed petitions to seek re-election to the Board of Commissioners. Herringshaw is completing her second term as a County Commissioner at the end of 2022.





Herringshaw is proud of the accomplishments she has contributed towards ensuring a long positive future for Wood County. During her two terms the county has maintained balanced budgets and the opportunity to plan for future projects. The county has experienced positive economic development, and a significant number of good job opportunities. The collaboration with local manufacturers and organizations has provided job training targeted for local jobs. The county constantly is improving infrastructure for citizens’ safety and health.



Commissioner Herringshaw said she has been honored to serve the public and looks forward to continuing the positive work, “We have had a lot of accomplishments across the county and that’s because we have focused on great working relationships with county entities and the communities. We need to keep that momentum going.”



Herringshaw serves on the County Commissioners Association of Ohio Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, and Water Quality Committee. She also serves as the vice president of the Northwest Ohio Commissioners and Engineers Association.

Representing Wood County, she has served as chair of TMACOG, and on the executive and leadership committees for the regional organization. Locally, she has served on the BG Community Foundation Board and is a past president of BG Chamber of Commerce. Herringshaw is also a past recipient of the Athena Award from the Chamber of Commerce.



She is also a member of Perrysburg Chamber of Commerce and the Rossford Business Association. As a Wood County resident she is a member of Farm Bureau, Wood County Historical Society, Wood County Genealogical Society, and Clover Legacy Foundation. She also belongs to Rotary, Exchange Club, and is a member of the Portage United Methodist Church.

Herringshaw has a Bachelor’s Degree from Kent State University and two advanced degrees from Bowling Green State University. She is member of Falcon Club and serves on several university committees. Herringshaw and her husband, Paul, reside on their family farm in Liberty Township and have two married adult children and two grandchildren. Prior to serving as a Wood County Commissioner, Herringshaw was an Educator and Area Leader with Ohio State University Extension Service in Wood County.



