Herringshaw Seeking Re-election for 2nd Term

President of the Wood County Board of Commissioners Doris Herringshaw has announced she is seeking re-election. She is in her second elected term of office.

In addition to the presidency, she has also served as Chairman of Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments and its governing council, and on the Ohio State University Advisory Extension Committee and the Ohio County Commissioners Association Agricultural and Rural Affairs Committee.

Herringshaw’s background in small business, agriculture, community and public service coupled with her education have assisted in making decisions which improve the well being of Wood County residents.

She is proud that the Commissioners and County were able to maintain full services during the covid pandemic. The consolidation of the county’s Job and Family Services and Child Support Enforcement Agency was accomplished with enhanced cooperation and savings of taxpayer funds. The county was also able to remodel and expand the capacity of the jail facility, construct a new improved veterans memorial plaza on the courthouse grounds, and contribute to the new county senior center facility.

Commissioner Herringshaw is also proud of recent economic development successes in the county which have included the first North American Peloton facility (2100 jobs), the First Solar expansion (500 jobs), the Amazon fulfillment center(now at 3000 jobs), and the UPS at Northpoint facility (600 jobs). These projects include both manufacturing and logistics.

Herringshaw has a bachelor’s degree in education from Kent State University and graduate degrees from Bowling Green State University in technology education as well as leadership and policy studies.

For much of her career, she served the Ohio State University as an Extension Educator, and County Director for Wood County, working with families and government officials to improve quality of life. She later served as Erie Basin Area Leader for Extension.

Leadership experiences have equipped her to be an effective County Commissioner. Herringshaw has long been active in the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, serving as president and on the board of trustees and committees. She received its Athena Award for serving as a role model and mentoring young women as well as recognition of community leadership and involvement.

Commissioner Herringshaw has also served as president of both Ohio Extension Professionals and the Ohio Association of Consumer Sciences. She had graduated from the JoAnn Davidson Ohio Leadership Institute and served on the boards of the Falcon Nest and the Bowling Green Community Foundation. She is a member of many local organizations including Bowling Green Rotary, the Exchange Club, Farm Bureau, and Falcon Club.

“I am proud of the management of county operations throughout the covid crisis and I think we have emerged even stronger financially than we went into it”. Said Herringshaw.

Doris and her husband Paul have been married forty years and are the parents of Sarah Herringshaw Brooks and Brian Herringshaw. They reside on their family farm in Liberty Township and are active members of Portage United Methodist Church.